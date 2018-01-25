Conservation group rings alarm after endangered deer killed

An animal conservation group sounded the alarm bell on Thursday after reporting the illegal killing of a critically endangered deer in northern Greece.

Arcturos said the animal as discovered on the side of the road by a driver, who alerted the relevant authorities. An examination of the dead deer revealed that it had been killed by a gunshot wound to the neck and not accidentally by a vehicle, as originally thought.

The deer was a Cervus elaphus, a species that has been listed as critically endangered in Greece, where just 600 or so individuals survive, only 20-30 of which, however, are native and live in the forests of Rodopi.

Arcturos urged anyone with knowledge of illegal hunting of any kind taking place to alert the authorities.