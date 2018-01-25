Golden Dawn official attacked in Crete

Members of far-left groups attacked an official of the extreme-right Golden Dawn party in a square in the city of Iraklio, Crete, on Thursday after protesting outside a regional council meeting where the “Macedonia” name question was being discussed.



Tensions peaked when protesters came face to face with GD councilor Giorgos Spiropoulos shortly after the meeting and attacked him, prompting police to intervene.



An ambulance transferred Spiropoulos to the port’s general hospital for treatment to scratches and bruises to his face and hands.