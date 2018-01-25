ATHEX: Banks, CCHBC weigh on index

The Greek stock market saw buyers take a step back on Thursday, with the market showing a mixed picture after three days of strong gains: Banks and Coca-Cola HBC dragged the benchmark lower, but the majority of stocks ended the day higher.



The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 877.47 points, shedding 0.74 percent from Wednesday’s 883.98 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.15 percent to 2,235.62 points, while mid-caps advanced 0.23 percent and small-caps expanded 1.19 percent.



The banks index declined 1.59 percent as Eurobank slumped 3.30 percent, Piraeus shrank 2.98 percent and National gave up 1.42 percent.



Among the other blue chips, CCHBC fell 2.87 percent, PPC lost 2.77 percent and ADMIE Holdings was down 2.64 percent, as GEK Terna grew 3.03 percent and Lamda Development increased 2.96 percent.



In total 63 stocks recorded gains, 56 took losses and 23 stayed unchanged.



Turnover amounted to 76.8 million euros, down from Wednesday’s 107.2 million.



In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index eased 0.54 percent to 68.31 points.