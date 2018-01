The extraordinary general meeting of Thessaloniki Port Authority (OLTH) that took place on Thursday at the Athens Exchange paved the way for the concession of 67 percent of shares to the South Europe Gateway Thessaloniki consortium as it voted for changes to its charter to comply with OLTH’s change from a public to a private company.

The changes will be submitted for approval and publication and the meeting will resume on February 14 or 15.

The company’s shareholders also decided on Thursday to change the composition of its monitoring committee to include a representative of state sell-off fund TAIPED to observe the execution of the transfer process and the implementation of the commitments made by the investor.

Upon resumption next month, the meeting will appoint the new, transitional governing board that will consist of nine instead of 11 members and will not include a union representative.

One of the members will be recommended by the investor.