ND holds strong lead over SYRIZA, three years after change

The main opposition party, conservative New Democracy, is maintaining a steady lead over ruling leftist SYRIZA, according to a new opinion poll carried out by Public Issue which puts ND 15.5 percentage points ahead.

According to the survey, if elections were to be held now, 37 percent of respondents would vote for ND, compared to 21.5 percent for SYRIZA.

Movement for Change, the new center-left party, would come third, garnering 13 percent of the vote, followed by the extreme-right Golden Dawn with 8 percent and the Communist Party with 7.5 percent.

The right-wing Independent Greeks (ANEL), which shares power with SYRIZA, would fail to cross the 3 percent threshold for entering Parliament, netting just 2 percent.

In comments on the third anniversary of the leftist-led government’s rise to power, ND leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis accused it of bringing “more poverty and austerity” and “destroying the middle class.”