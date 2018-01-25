Larissa beat PAS Giannina 2-1 away on Thursday.

PAOK, Panionios and Larissa have taken the upper hand in their ties after the first leg of the Greek Cup quarterfinals in midweek, while the Olympiakos vs AEK derby ended in a stalemate.

The Reds and the Yellows played out a dull first-leg game at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium on Wednesday, in which Olympiakos was mostly dominant but could not find a way through the AEK defense. The two rivals will therefore have everything to play for come the second leg on February 7.

PAOK defeated Atromitos 2-0 in Thessaloniki to take a solid lead to the second leg that takes place on February 8 in Peristeri. Dimitris Pelkas and Yevhen Shakhov were on target for the holder.

Panionios needed a spectacular team effort that culminated in a Giorgos Massouras volley for a 1-0 win over visiting Lamia, the team that had eliminated Panathinaikos in the previous round.

Larissa did it the hard way on Thursday, as it trailed host PAS Giannina to a Pedro Conde goal before bouncing back to win 2-1 through a brace by Yiannis Massouras.