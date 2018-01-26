EU official at Skopje welcomes progress

The meeting between Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his counterpart of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia Zoran Zaev is good news in terms of solving the name row, European Union ambassador to Skopje Samuel Zbogar told reporters on Thursday.



Zaev and Tsipras met on Wednesday evening in the Swiss resort of Davos where they both agreed to intensify talks and dialogues in order to settle the name issue.



Zaev said his government would change the name of the main airport and highway, thus removing the name "Alexander the Great".



After such statements which are expected to give a new stimulus to bilateral talks on this issue, Zbogar said that FYROM and Greece could solve the pending issues through dialogue and cooperation.



"It seems that Wednesday meeting between the two premiers has laid a foundation for better understanding, which is beneficial not only for the two countries, but also for the entire region, the whole of Europe, and of course for all of us," Zbogar told reporters while on a visit to Bitola.



[Xinhua]