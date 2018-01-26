Tsipras begins round of meetings on FYROM name issue

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called on Friday an inner cabinet meeting, including the entire political leadership of the Foreign Ministry, to discuss the results of discussions at Davos over the name issue of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.



The meeting will take place at 3 p.m. at the Prime Minister’s office.



It will be followed at 6.30 p.m. by another meeting between Tsipras and Prokopis Pavlopoulos, for the Premier to inform the President about his contacts with FYROM Prime Minister Zoran Zaev in Switzerland. On Saturday Tsipras will also have meetings with the leaders of the other political parties.



On Friday morning the Prime Minister met with his coalition partner, National Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, informing him on the FYROM name issue as well as developments on the economy fronts.



Also on Friday the Holy Synod of the Church of Greece is holding an extraordinary meeting, in the aftermath of the Thessaloniki rally last Sunday and ahead of the one scheduled for February 4 in Athens.