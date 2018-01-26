BUSINESS |

 
New receipt lottery next Tuesday

The Finance Ministry has scheduled its next receipt lottery for January 30.

The ministry’s Independent Authority for Public Revenue announced the draw on Tuesday will concern the online transactions that took place in December 2017. This concerns payments via credit and debit cards and all forms of electronic payments.

Details on the process are uploaded on the authority’s website. Every month 1,000 lucky taxpayers will earn 1,000 euros each, and will be notified through a message on their Taxisnet account.

