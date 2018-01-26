PASOK chief demands political leaders' meeting on name talks

The head of PASOK reached out by telephone to Alexis Tsipras on Friday to demand that the prime minister convene a meeting of political leader to discuss progress in name talks with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM).

Fofi Gennimata has accused the leftist-led government of pursuing “secret diplomacy” in its talks with Skopje and of “dividing the Greek people.”

According to sources, the prime minister did not respond to the demand, but is planning to meet with Gennimata at his office on Saturday.

Gennimata's concerns have also been expressed on several occasions by the head of the main opposition New Democracy party, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who has said that the government is not being transparent in its diplomatic push for a solution.