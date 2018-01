After 19 years of playing the Greek live music circuit, Human Touch has become one of the country's most popular jazz acts. David Lynch on sax, vocals and percussion, Yiotis Kiourtsoglou on electric bass and cajon, and Stavros Lantsias, on piano and drums, among others, will be performing at Aliko on Friday, January 26, at 10 p.m., and admission costs 5 euros.

Aliko, 16 Aghiou Dimitriou, Psyrri,

tel 210.325.3272