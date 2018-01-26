‘Tosca’ from the Met | Athens & Thessaloniki | January 27 & 28

The Athens and Thessaloniki concert halls are screenings the Metropolitan Opera's production of “Tosca” from New York at 7.55 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Sir David McVicar’s “smashing new production” (Huffington Post) features an exciting cast led by soprano Sonya Yoncheva in the title role of the fiery diva and Vittorio Grigolo as her passionate lover, Cavaradossi. Tickets cost 20 and 25 euros for the Athens screening, and 15 euros for that in Thessaloniki.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2333;

Thessaloniki Concert Hall, 25is Martiou & Paralia,

tel 2310.895.800