Protopsalti & Xarchakos | Athens | January 27-28 & February 3-4

Two of Greece's most respected art-house music acts, vocalist Alkistis Protopsalti and singer-composer Stavros Xarchakos, return to the stage together after several sold-out shows in the summer and autumn in which they performed original work and popular covers. This time they will be playing at Gazarte on January 27-28 and February 3-4, starting at 9.30 p.m. on Saturday and 8.30 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets range from 18 to 48 euros, though they are a bit cheaper if booked in advance at www.viva.gr.

Gazarte, 32-34 Voutadon, Gazi,

tel 210.345.2277, www.gazarte.gr