A band that has been regarded as the leading pioneer of the electronic music scene since its inception in the late 1960s, Germany's Kraftwerk is coming to Athens for a single show on March 3, at the Faliro Indoor Arena on the capital's southern coast. Tickets start at 37 euros on www.viva.gr and tel 11876 and are expected to sell out fast.

Faliro Indoor Arena, 2 Moraiti, Palaio Faliro