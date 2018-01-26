Athens University performs well in global citation ranking

The University of Athens has placed 271st in this year’s edition of the Webometrics Ranking of World Universities (WRWU), which ranks more than 12,000 universities worldwide.

The institution came 43rd, though, in the category relating to how often its work is referenced.

University rector Thanos Dimopoulos said that securing 43rd place was a “significant achievement despite the difficulties and problems” the institution faces.

“This gives us the encouragement to continue the effort that we always make to overcome shortages, but also to expand our academic activities,” he said.

The WRWU is compiled by Laboratorio de Internet, a Spanish research laboratory.

The list is updated twice a year and ranks tertiary institutions by four indicators which assess their internet presence and the level of scientific publications.

Aristotle University in Thessaloniki placed 287th, the National Technical University of Athens 355th, Patra University 486th and the University of Crete 589th.