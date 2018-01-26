NEWS |

 
NEWS

Five suspects arrested over trouble at Thessaloniki rally granted release

TAGS: Crime

Five self-styled anarchists who were detained after a police van was torched during a protest in Thessaloniki last Monday were released pending trial on Friday.

The five men had been taking part in a demonstration to protest an arson attack on Sunday by suspected far-rightists on the Libertatia squat, during a rally protesting the Macedonia name talks.

During Monday’s protest, a riot police van was torched.

The five have been charged with arson, damaging private property and resisting arrest.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 