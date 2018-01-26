Five suspects arrested over trouble at Thessaloniki rally granted release

Five self-styled anarchists who were detained after a police van was torched during a protest in Thessaloniki last Monday were released pending trial on Friday.

The five men had been taking part in a demonstration to protest an arson attack on Sunday by suspected far-rightists on the Libertatia squat, during a rally protesting the Macedonia name talks.

During Monday’s protest, a riot police van was torched.

The five have been charged with arson, damaging private property and resisting arrest.