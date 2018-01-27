A sign of rot

Outbreaks of violence carried out in the guise of politically motivated protests against austerity, the “establishment” and so on by sundry groups of troublemakers and self-styled anarchists have almost become a routine part of day-to-day life, particularly in the Greek capital.

As a whole, society appears unbothered by the fact that this is a phenomenon almost exclusive to Greece. It also seems indifferent to the fact that no one is ever punished for breaking the law so blatantly, often right under the nose of the authorities, as was the case with the recent raid on the Athens court complex.

This phenomenon, however, is a sign of the rot that is eating away at the foundations of society, to its great expense, and the government not only refuses to acknowledge the extent of the problem but contributes to its continued growth by failing to take any steps whatsoever to curb it.