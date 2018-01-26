NEWS |

 
NEWS

Athens vandals target banks, SYRIZA, publishing house

TAGS: Crime, Media

Police on Friday were seeking the perpetrators behind several acts of vandalism in and around central Athens that targeted banks, cars, an office of leftist SYRIZA and a publishing house. 

Assailants on Friday afternoon broke the door of the publishing house Eleftheros Kosmos in Kolonaki before damaging a diplomatic vehicle that had been parked nearby. 

In the morning, arsonists targeted a branch of Piraeus Bank on Alexandras Avenue with a gas canister bomb, causing damage but no injuries.

Separately, assailants used sledgehammers to vandalize the facade of a Hellenic Post branch in Tavros and a nearby local office of leftist SYRIZA.

It was unclear whether any of the attacks were related.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 