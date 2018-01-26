Athens vandals target banks, SYRIZA, publishing house
Online
Police on Friday were seeking the perpetrators behind several acts of vandalism in and around central Athens that targeted banks, cars, an office of leftist SYRIZA and a publishing house.
Assailants on Friday afternoon broke the door of the publishing house Eleftheros Kosmos in Kolonaki before damaging a diplomatic vehicle that had been parked nearby.
In the morning, arsonists targeted a branch of Piraeus Bank on Alexandras Avenue with a gas canister bomb, causing damage but no injuries.
Separately, assailants used sledgehammers to vandalize the facade of a Hellenic Post branch in Tavros and a nearby local office of leftist SYRIZA.
It was unclear whether any of the attacks were related.