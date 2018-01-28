If Athens wants to really focus on the biggest strategic threat that it faces, it should wrap up its negotiations with Skopje and reach an agreement on the new name of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) as soon as possible.

The biggest obstacle to reaching an agreement, however, is the government’s failure to create a climate of trust in its handling of the negotiations, both among the rest of the political leadership and among the public.

It has been abundantly clear that along with a solution to the name dispute, the government also wants to use the issue from a political perspective in order to divide the main opposition and put it in a difficult position.

When it comes to matters like this, though, consensus is key. But for this to be achieved all sides need to be honest and clear in their positions.