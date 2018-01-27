Athens municipality seeks to address Kolonaki noise complaints

Sources at the City of Athens have clarified that a recent decision regarding bars and cafes in the upmarket Kolonaki neighborhood does not affect their opening times but concerns what hours they can play music.

According to the municipality, the establishments in question can play music until 1 a.m. on Friday, Saturday and the days before national holidays, but will have to turn the music off at midnight on other days.

The sources added that the decision was taken after numerous complaints and law suits by Kolonaki residents.