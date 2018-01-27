Greek Foreign Ministry marks Holocaust Remembrance Day

The Greek Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Saturday to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day, which it described as “humanity’s small tribute to the memory of the millions of Jews exterminated in the Nazi concentration camps.”

It is estimated that some 60,000 Greek Jews died during World War II.

“The Greek State will never forget the heinous crimes perpetrated against the Greek Jews,” said the ministry. “Greece unequivocally condemns all forms of anti-Semitism and has undertaken systematic efforts to combat intolerance and racism,” it added.

“In the context of this ongoing effort to redress historical injustices against the Greek Jewish community, the work that is to begin soon on the construction of the Thessaloniki Holocaust Museum is an important step in the institutional enshrinement of the memory of the Holocaust.”