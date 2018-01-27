Israeli president to pay official visit to Athens and Thessaloniki

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin is expected on a state visit to Greece on Sunday.

During the visit, which is due to last until Wednesday, Rivlin will hold meetings with Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, amongst others.

“I am looking forward to the strengthening of relations between our countries,” he said last week.

Rivlin's visit comes in the wake of International Holocaust Remembrance Day and plans for the trip included attending a ceremony with the Jewish community in Athens and helping lay a foundation stone at the Holocaust Museum in Thessaloniki on Tuesday.

Rivlin is also due to visit a Greek naval base and receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Piraeus.