Land registry extension given so state can challenge trespassers

An amendment tabled by the Environment Ministry last week seeks a three-month extension to the deadline by which the state can take action against anyone it considers to be encroaching on its land, as part of efforts to complete Greece’s land register.

The first areas that are due to be finalized this year are the 21 parts of Greece that were added to the cadastre first, in the 1990s. This process was initially due to be completed 14 years ago.

It is estimated that 1.15 million plots of land or properties owned by individuals are due to be finalized this year. It is also estimated that 35,000 of these do not have a recognized owner and have not been claimed.