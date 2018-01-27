Cold snap grips orange orchards in Peloponnese

Icicles hang off oranges in an orchard in Argolida, in the northern Peloponnese, on Saturday morning following a cold snap. After plunging to -4 degrees Celsius (24.8 Fahrenheit) in the Argos Plain on Friday night, temperatures rose slightly over the weekend. It was unclear whether a series of cold snaps will create problems for citrus fruit harvests in the region. The cold weather has damaged vegetable crops, according to farmers. Temperatures are expected to return to normal seasonal levels this week following several days of severe cold and frost. [Bougiotis Evangelos/ANA-MPA]