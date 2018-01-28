MONDAY

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras meets with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin at the Maximos Mansion.

The 1st Annual Investors’ Conference on Greek & Cypriot Nonperforming Loans is held at the Athenaeum InterContinental Hotel, 89-93 Syngrou, Athens. (Info: www.imn.org/greece)

Agricultural Development and Food Minister Vangelis Apostolou travels to Brussels to meet with European Commissioner for Maritime Policy and Fisheries Karmenu Vella.

The Center for European Constitutional Law organizes a public debate on “Sharia and Muftis: Is the new legislative regulation sufficient?” Starts at 6 p.m. at the Athens Bar Association, 60 Academias. Participants include former ministers Evangelos Venizelos and Dora Bakoyiannis. (Info: www.cecl.gr)

The Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE) and the Hellenic Management Association (EEDE) organize a seminar on Advanced Communication & Conflict Handling in Hania, Crete. To Tuesday. (Info: www.insete.gr)

TUESDAY

United Nations mediator Matthew Nimetz arrives in Athens to discuss progress on name talks with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin will lay the foundation stone at the Holocaust Museum in Thessaloniki.

The Learning & Development Conference 2018 is held at the Maroussi Plaza Amphitheater, 3A Frangkoklissias, Maroussi, Athens. (Info: 211.120.1060, akatsoulieri@boussias.com)

The first Game Changer event, titled “CSR & Social Impact,” takes place at the Onassis Cultural Center, 107-109 Syngrou Avenue, Athens. (Info: gamechanger.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its November data on road accidents and its December figures on industrial producer prices.

Listed firm Sfakianakis holds an extraordinary general meeting.

WEDNESDAY

The Center for European Constitutional Law holds a presentation of the “Developing Directive – compatible practices for the identification, assessment and referral of victims” project, themed: “The Protection of

Victims in the Greek Legal Order: Challenges and prospects.” At 5 p.m. at the Athens Journalists’ Union (ESIEA), 20 Academias. (Info: www.cecl.gr)

The 8th national conference of the Hellenic Association of Professional Congress Organizers (HAPCO) is held at the Hotel Grande Bretagne, Syntagma Square, Athens. To Thursday. (Info: www.hapco.gr)

Applied Professional Training organizes a branding seminar in Thessaloniki. To Thursday at the Grand Hotel Palace. (Info: www.aptraining.gr)

The Public Debt Management Agency will auction six-month treasury bills to raise 625 million euros.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release its November statistics on retail commerce turnover.

THURSDAY

Agrotica 2018, the 27th international exhibition of agricultural machinery, equipment and supplies opens at the Thessaloniki International Fair center. To Sunday. (Info: agrotica.helexpo.gr)

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce holds its New Year’s Reception at the Athenaeum InterContinental Hotel, 89-93 Syngrou, Athens. (Info: www.amcham.gr)



The All Things Facebook & Instagram ’18 conference opens at the conference center of the Technological Domain of the Piraeus higher education institution at 250 Thivon, Aigaleo, and continues on Friday at OTEAcademy, 1 Spartis, Maroussi, Athens (Info: 211.120.1060, dtsakalos@boussias.com)



FRIDAY



The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) will issue the January results of its Business and Consumer Surveys.