Asteras Tripolis held Olympiakos to a 1-1 draw at home, allowing PAOK to go alone on top of the Super League table on Sunday.

Olympiakos saw its nine-game winning streak come to an end at Tripoli after a rather mediocre performance, particularly in the first half. Asteras led through a Matias Iglesias goal, with Karim Ansarifard equalizing from the penalty spot six minutes before half-time.

At half-time a group of Olympiakos fans tried to force their way to the terraces without tickets. Police responded using tear gas, resulting in a 15-minute delay to the start of the second half.

A few hours earlier, PAOK needed a controversial penalty five minutes from time by Aleksandar Prijovic to beat host Panetolikos 1-0 at Agrinio. It is now on 43 points, one more than Olympiakos’s 42.

Third-placed AEK, on 41, saw off visiting Lamia 2-0 on Saturday, goals coming from Lazaros Christodoulopoulos and Marko Livaja.

Atromitos, in fourth saw off Larissa 1-0 at home to move up to 37 points.

Three teams are now tied in fifth, on 27 points: Panionios, that lost 1-0 at home to PAS Giannina, Xanthi that came from behind to beat Levadiakos 2-1, and Asteras.

Panathinaikos remained eighth, sharing a goalless draw with host Apollon Smyrnis on Saturday. Cash-strapped Greens are seeing one after another their stars leave the team, with Lucas Villafanies transferring to Alanyaspor in Turkey and Oscar Hiljemark returning to Genoa.

In the relegation battle that took place on Corfu, host Kerkyra defeated bottom team Platanias Hanion 2-0.