Lara Fabian | Athens | May 19

One of the best-selling Belgian artists of all time, with more than 20 million record sales worldwide, lyric soprano Lara Fabian comes to Athens on May 19 for a much-anticipated show at the Faliro Indoor Arena. It is part of the singer's world tour to promote “Camouflage,” her latest album, in the English language, and will also include older work. Tickets, priced from 15 to 80 euros, are already on sale at www.viva.gr and tel 11876, and are expected to be snapped up fast.

Faliro Indoor Arena, 2 Moraiti, Palaio Faliro