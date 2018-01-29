Protopsalti & Xarchakos | Thessaloniki | January 30 & February 1

Two of Greece's most respected art-house music acts, vocalist Alkistis Protopsalti and singer-composer Stavros Xarchakos, return to the stage together after several sold-out shows in the summer and autumn in which they performed original work and popular covers. This time they will be playing at the Thessaloniki Concert Hall on Tuesday, January 30, and Thursday, February 1, starting at 9 p.m. Ticket prices range from 15 to 40 euros.

Thessaloniki Concert Hall, 25 Martiou & Paralia,

tel 2310.895.800, www.tch.gr