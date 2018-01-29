Drug gang busted, with arrests across Attica

A gang that distributed drugs across Attica was smashed on Monday after a police sweep in the suburbs of Zografou, Keratea, Neos Cosmos, Palaio Faliro and Kato Patissia.

Five Greeks, five Albanian nationals and one Romanian woman were arrested.

The suspects are aged between 29 and 63.

Police said that among those arrested are the gang’s 40-year-old Albanian ringleader and his 38-year-old Greek deputy.

During a string of raids at homes and vehicles belonging to the suspects, investigators found and seized 1,521 grams of cocaine, 5,700 grams of unrefined cannabis, 350 grams of a substance used to adulterate the drugs, a pistol and eight precision scales.

All the suspects appeared before an Athens prosecutor on Monday.