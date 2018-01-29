Israeli president receives ‘warm welcome’ in Athens

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos (l) shakes hands with Reuven Rivlin, during what the Israeli president described as ‘a warm welcome’ at the Presidential Mansion in Athens, on Monday. Pavlopoulos hailed Greek-Israeli relations as being at the ‘best possible level,’ while Rivlin said that ‘cooperation between Israel and Greece has tremendous potential,’ stressing the field of energy. The Israeli president is due in the northern port city of Thessaloniki on Tuesday, where he and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will lay the foundation stone for the new Holocaust Museum. [Yiannis Panagopoulos/Eurokinissi]