ATHEX: PPC advances 12.6 pct, taking bourse higher

Public Power Corporation and bank stocks gathered pace as the trading session progressed at Athinon Avenue on Monday, taking the benchmark even closer to the 900-point mark at the close. The upcoming issue of a seven-year bond contributed toward the upward momentum.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 886.54 points, adding 0.97 percent to Friday’s 878.06 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.50 percent to 2,251.12 points, while mid-caps jumped 1.23 percent.

With the stress tests set to begin tomorrow, the banks index improved 1.11 percent, with National growing 2.65 percent, Piraeus increasing 2.16 percent and Eurobank ascending 1.02 percent, as Alpha gave up 0.25 percent.

PPC soared 12.63 percent, EYDAP rose 3.15 percent, GEK Terna earned 3.01 percent and Jumbo collected 2.77 percent. Coca-Cola HBC declined 1.37 percent and Sarantis conceded 1.30 percent.

In total 76 stocks registered gains, 42 took losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 73.4 million euros, down from last Friday’s 76.3 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index advanced 0.76 percent to 69.25 points.