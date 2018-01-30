The country’s four systemic banks have made plans for investment adding up to 600 million euros in the three years to end-2020 with the aim of expanding their online networks as well as incorporating new digital platforms and capacities into their operational structures.



According to senior banking sector officials, the digital investments that are projected – with a number of them already unfolding – will focus on four main domains: security, automatic payment, strengthening of infrastructure and the digital supply of products and services.