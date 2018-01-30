Student hangs himself in northwestern Greece

A 21-year-old student was found hanging in his apartment in the northwestern town of Ioannina on Monday night, with an autopsy on Tuesday pointing to suicide.

According to the Epirus TV website, the young man was found hanging in the kitchen of his apartment by his landlord.

The landlord forced his way into apartment with the help of a locksmith late on Monday after being alerted by the 21-year-old’s father who had been unable to reach his son on the telephone.

Police are investigating the incident to determine what could have led the young man to take his own life.