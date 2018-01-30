Nimetz has ‘constructive meeting’ with Greek FM

Now is the time for decisions to solve the 25-year-old name dispute between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), United Nations special envoy Matthew Nimetz said in Athens on Tuesday after meeting with Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias.

In comments to the media after the meeting, Nimetz said that he was fully briefed on Greece’s position on the ongoing name talks in the “constructive meeting,” adding that the Greek government is “sincere and energized” to find a solution.

The UN mediator said that he is positively inclined towards Greece’s positions, according to the ANA-MPA news agency, adding that he has already presented both sides with certain ideas but will not discuss them in public.

Nimetz travels to Skopje on Wednesday and will meet with the country’s political leadership the following day.