Hospital doctors hold 24-hour strike on Wednesday

Greece’s state-run hospitals will be operating with a skeleton staff on Wednesday after the OENGE union of doctors and nurses called a 24-hour strike.

The disgruntled health workers will also be holding a rally at noon on Wednesday outside their minister in downtown Athens in demand, among other claims, of more staff at cash-strapped Greek hospitals.

The union is accusing the government of creating confusion with short-term hirings that will result in more than 1,000 medics losing their jobs.

Unionists estimate that there is a nationwide shortage of at least 6,500 doctors.