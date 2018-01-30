Hundreds of thousands of self-employed professionals are seeking a lifeline in the 120-tranche arrears payment scheme, as they struggle to keep their heads above water due to pressure from the increases in social security contributions and taxes.

The platform for the new payment program is expected to be activated in February.

The change in the way contributions are calculated for 1.4 million farmers, doctors, engineers and lawyers, among others, will bring new hikes for lower incomes too: For instance, professionals with annual takings of 7,000 euros will have to pay an extra 12 euros per month for social security.