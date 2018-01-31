The Picture of Dorian Gray | Thessaloniki | February 2

The Thessaloniki Concert Hall hosts a new production by the Dancers of the North ensemble that explores the selfie craze through the prism of Oscar Wilde’s iconic novel on the fear of death, “The Picture of Dorian Gray.” Rated 15+, the production is directed by Tatiana Papadopoulou, who has also done the choreography with Alexandros Stavropoulos. The original music is composed by Antonis Soussamoglou. Tickets cost 10 and 12 euros.



Thessaloniki Concert Hall, 25 Martiou & Paralia, tel 2310.895.800, www.tch.gr