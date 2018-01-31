Dolphin Man | Athens | From February 1

The Danaos cinema is screening “Dolphin Man,” a documentary by Greece’s Lefteris Charitos and France’s Benoit Lichte that sheds light on the fascinating world of the late free-diver Jacques Mayol, who gained international prominence with Luc Besson’s cult classic “The Big Blue.” From the Mediterranean to Japan and from India to the Bahamas, the film introduces Mayol’s closest friends and family, and weaves together rare archival material from the 1950s on with stunning contemporary underwater photography to discover how the “dolphin man” revolutionized free-diving and brought a new consciousness to our relationship with the sea and our inner-selves. It is narrated by Jean-Marc Barr, the actor who famously portrayed Mayol in “The Big Blue.” The Danaos has also organized parallel events including Q&As with Barr (on Friday at 8.15 p.m.) and underwater photographer Stelios Apostolopoulos (on Saturday at 8.15 p.m.), discussions on marine protection with WWF Greece (Sunday, 6.15 p.m.), on yoga and apnea (Sunday, 8.15 p.m.), on free-diving (Monday, 8.15 p.m.) and on open-water swimming (Tuesday, 8.15 p.m.).





