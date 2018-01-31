Union decries Kos resort seeking to fine workers for complaints

The union representing hotel workers and servers on Kos in the eastern Aegean reacted on Wednesday to reports that a new resort on the popular holiday island is asking all of its employees to sign individual contracts foreseeing fines in the event of guest complaints.

Any complaints about room cleanliness will incur a fine of 30 euros, for example, while tardiness will be penalized with a 10-euro fine and all workers must submit to random body searches upon leaving the premises, the ANA-MPA news agency reported.

The head of the union, Ioanna Lambrou, said she had received complaints from members about the employment contracts being offered by the new resort, which she describes as a “dangerous precedent” with “unforeseeable consequences.”