Nearly 13,000 migrants and refugees registered at Moria camp in 2017

A total of 12,726 migrants and refugees, hailing form 64 countries in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, South America and even the Caribbean, were registered at the official processing center on Lesvos last year.

According to official figures from the hot spot at Moria on the eastern Aegean island, 40 percent of the arrivals processed at the center were men, 24 percent were women and 36 percent were minors.

In terms of ethnicities, the Moria camp processed 5,281 Syrians, 2,184 Afghans and 1,800 Iraqis. It also received 826 people from Congo, 352 from Cameroon, 341 from Iran and 282 from Algeria. The remaining 1,660 asylum seekers came from 57 other countries, the data showed.

Like other hot spots on the Greek islands, Moria is struggling with over-crowding caused by a constant stream of new arrivals and lengthy delays in asylum procedures that have resulted in a huge backlog of cases building up and refugees being trapped in camps for months on end.

The camp did not provide additional figures on the number of refugees and migrants whose asylum applications were successful or on those who were deported after being denied entry into the European Union.