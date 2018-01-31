Child porn peddler traced to Attica home

A 26-year-old man from Attica has been remanded in custody for allegedly peddling child pornography over the internet and for the attempted grooming of minors.



He was arrested last week after the mother of one of the victims filed a complaint with police claiming that an unknown individual had convinced her underaged son to send photos of himself.



The complaint was passed on to a prosecutor, before police tracked the suspect down to his Attica home on January 25 where they found incriminating evidence.



The case file drafted by the police cybercrime unit has been submitted to an Athens prosecutor.