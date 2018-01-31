Spanish hackers con Greek firm out of 10,000 euros

Spanish hackers are accused of swindling a company in northern Greece out of 10,000 euros using the so-called “Business Email Scam.”



According to a police statement, the three suspects intercepted emails between the company and another firm.



Posing as representatives of the second firm, the hackers convinced the company to deposit money in their bank account.



An investigation traced the hackers to Spain and police in northern Greece notified their Spanish counterparts, who arrested the three hackers.