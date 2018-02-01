A bill being drafted by the Labor, Social Insurance and Social Solidarity Ministry aims to speed up chronically slow and complex procedures for adoptions and improve transparency, creating comprehensive registers of adopted children and parents, Kathimerini understands.

The current legislative framework has resulted in years of waiting for prospective adoptive parents, putting off many more and fueling a lucrative trade in illegal adoptions.

A national council for adoptions being set up by the ministry will create the registers and oversee the new system.