A need for change

The initiative aimed at eventually changing the completely anachronistic legislative framework for adoptions is a step in the right direction.

The current legislative framework, which is extremely cumbersome and complicated, has led to years of delays for countless prospective adoptive parents and has also fueled unacceptable phenomena such as the illegal trade in infants.

In addition it is unclear how many thousands of potential adoptive parents have been put off pursuing their dreams of offering a home to one of the many children currently in Greek orphanages and other institutions.

In view of the current situation, change is absolutely necessary. However, caution is paramount to ensure that the best solutions are found.

The first step is for the legislation currently being drafted by the Labor, Social Security and Social Welfare Ministry to be put up for debate.