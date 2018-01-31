ATHEX: Benchmark rises 9.53 pct in January

The stress test parameters, which are more conducive to optimism than those of 2015, gave bank stocks a boost in Wednesday’s trading session at Athinon Avenue, taking the benchmark’s total gains for January to 9.53 percent – its best monthly performance in 20 months.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 878.83 points, adding 1.24 percent to Tuesday’s 868.08 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.95 percent to 2,236.84 points.

The banks index jumped 4.33 percent, with Eurobank soaring 7.14 percent, Piraeus following with a 6.45 percent advance, Alpha improving 3.10 percent and National earning 2.70 percent. PPC returned to a northbound course, rising 4.12 percent, Aegean climbed 3.27 percent and Motor Oil increased 2.81 percent, while Folli Follie conceded 2.33 percent and OPAP gaming company conceded 2.26 percent.

In total 77 stocks posted gains, 40 reported losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 115.1 million euros, up from Tuesday’s 82 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index grew 0.89 percent to 69.96 points.