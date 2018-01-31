Alimos marina draws fleet of bidders
Ten investment groups have expressed an interest in the concession of Alimos marina in southern Athens, including foreign and Greek companies such as Lamda Development, Aktor, Dogus, J&P Avax, Koc Holding, Intracom and Archirodon.
The tender that state sell-off fund TAIPED has called provides for the right of use and operation of the marina as well as the option of constructing an on-site hotel complex.
Following the end of the tender’s first stage on Wednesday, TAIPED and its consultants will now assess and short-list the bidders to qualify for the second stage, that of binding offers.
The Alimos marina is the biggest in the Balkans, with 1,246 berths.