Ten investment groups have expressed an interest in the concession of Alimos marina in southern Athens, including foreign and Greek companies such as Lamda Development, Aktor, Dogus, J&P Avax, Koc Holding, Intracom and Archirodon.

The tender that state sell-off fund TAIPED has called provides for the right of use and operation of the marina as well as the option of constructing an on-site hotel complex.

Following the end of the tender’s first stage on Wednesday, TAIPED and its consultants will now assess and short-list the bidders to qualify for the second stage, that of binding offers.

The Alimos marina is the biggest in the Balkans, with 1,246 berths.