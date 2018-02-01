Probe launched over university campus crime

The recent reports of lawlessness and violent conduct at Greek universities on Thursday prompted the director of the Athens prosecutor’s officer to order an inquiry.

According to reports, the probe will seek to investigate repeated accounts of violence, drug trafficking, robberies and even sexual assaults.

Last week Education Minister Costas Gavroglou set up a committee of experts to “study issues relating to academic freedom, peace and lawlessness on university grounds.”

The 12-member committee is to be led by former justice minister Nikos Paraskevopoulos, and will include several academics as well as representatives of the Greek judiciary and police force.

The committee will be tasked with drafting plans and proposals for the interior, education, justice and health ministers as to the best possible enforcement of the asylum law, which effectively bans police from university grounds, while protecting academic freedom.