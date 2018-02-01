Oscar-winning actor in Athens for charity screening

Acclaimed British actor Daniel Day-Lewis arrives for a news conference ahead of a special screening of his latest film, ‘Phantom Thread,’ in Athens on Thursday. The triple Oscar winner has said that the dark romance that sees him cast as a fastidious dressmaker will be his last film. ‘I don’t fully understand [the decision] but it came to me with a sense of conviction,’ he told the press. ‘I just feel it’s time to explore the world in a different way now.’ Proceeds from last night’s special screening were donated to Cerebral Palsy Greece, which Day-Lewis has supported since 1989, when he visited the country for the premiere of ‘My Left Foot,’ in which he portrays a disabled artist. [Costas Baltas/Reuters]