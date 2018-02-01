Five people have died of complications related to the flu in the past two weeks, data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KEELPNO) showed on Thursday, suggesting that the flu season is getting under way.

None had received a flu vaccination, KEELPNO said.

Last year’s flu season started in mid-December and was particularly harsh, claiming 108 lives.

In the meantime, a measles epidemic that started last spring is showing no sign of abating, as KEELPNO recorded 100 new cases in the last week alone, bringing the total since last May to 1,362.