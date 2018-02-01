ATHEX: Volatile session ends with rise

The benchmark of the Greek bourse yo-yoed on Thursday, with early gains wiped out before the closing auctions saw a fresh surge, taking the main index – and the majority of local stocks – higher on increased turnover.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 886.44 points, adding 0.87 percent to Wednesday’s 878.83 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index also expanded 0.87 percent to 2,256.39 points.

The banks index continued its northbound course, advancing 3.57 percent, as Alpha jumped 6.58 percent, Piraeus grew 4.57 percent and Eurobank rose 2.11 percent.

PPC was up 3.58 percent, GEK Terna improved 3.14 percent and Jumbo ascended 2.51 percent, while Lamda Development contracted 1.39 percent, Hellenic Petroleum gave up 1.37 percent and Grivalia Properties fell 1.29 percent.

In total 78 stocks posted gains, 45 took losses and 22 closed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 122.6 million euros, up from Wednesday’s 115.1 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index eased 0.33 percent to 69.73 points.